Joe Graves

Born October 12, 1936 in Escuinapa, Mexico - hath passed into the Infinite this April 8, 2021, at the stalwart age of 84. After serving in the U.S. Navy's Fire Prevention Unit, he joined the Tucson Fire Department, where after 29 years of service he became a city Fire Inspector and ultimately retired as Deputy Fire Marshall for the State of Arizona. He is commended for his years of charitable work with the Lion's Club and the Last Alarm Foundation. Joe was involved in many business endeavors, including owning apartment complexes, Tucson Mountain RV park twice, along with a working ranch in Saric, Sonora Mexico. He is survived by his loving wife, Ana; his children, Lydia, Martha (husband, Brian Martin), Joseph Jr. and Leo, as well as his brother, Boone and his wife, Cecilia. He was preceded in death by his mother, Flora Harper and brother, Larry Harper. He also leaves a legacy of two grandsons, Benjamin and Eric Martin. Forever will he live in our hearts and memories. Reposo en Paz, Che-Che. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.