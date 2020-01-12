Joe Harris

HARRIS, Joe Allen
80, passed away January 5, 2020 at his home in Tucson after a short illness. Born in Phoenix, Joe began working in his father's jewelry manufacturing shop at eight. After earning a BFA from the UofA, Joe worked as a metalsmith and sculptor, active in the Tucson arts community, and was an early member of Dinnerware Gallery. He taught at the Tucson Museum of Art and more or less ran the sculpture foundry at Pima College for many years. Students were encouraged and inspired by his teaching style. Although Joe's work has been exhibited throughout the west; his proudest creations include the home he built and the lampara which hangs in Mission San Xavier del Bac. In addition to jewelry and metalwork, Joe was adept at spinning yarns.
Joe was also a devoted chess player, reader and hiker, and was active in Southern Arizona Rescue Association. He had a special love for the Grand Canyon, where he backpacked more than twenty trips. He was as generous of heart as he was abundant in wit and will be deeply missed and always loved. He is survived by his wife, Betty; his daughter, Martha Sue and his grandchildren, Lia and Max Coursey. A memorial service has yet to be scheduled. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.