MARTINEZ, Joe L., Sr.

July 6, 1929 - June 12, 2021

Joe L. Martinez, Sr. was born to Pedro and Francisca Martinez on July 6, 1929, in Douglas, AZ. A fighter to the end, he went to be with the Lord on June 12, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Frank Martinez Sr. and nephews, Pete and Luis Martinez.

He is survived by his loving and patient wife, Eloisa (Locha) of 69 years. He was father to Lorraine M. Varela (Louie) and Joe Martinez, Jr. (Anita). He was grandfather to Aaron and AJ Varela. He was also an uncle to numerous nieces and nephews that always held a special place in his heart.

He grew up attending schools in Pirtleville and Douglas before briefly attending Liceo Franco Mexicano (a bilingual school in French and Spanish) in Mexico City, Mexico.

He travelled all over Mexico and the US before returning to Douglas in 1950. He met his wife Locha in 1952 while cruising the local scene in his new Buick. They married just six months later.