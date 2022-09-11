Joe McDermott, longtime Tucson resident and Arizona Daily Star copy editor who set rigorous standards for that exacting work, died September 2, 2022, at 75. McDermott joined the Star's copy desk in 1977 and retired in 2012. During those years, he worked as a copy-editing supervisor and overall news editor in addition to editing stories. Yet it was his accomplishments as a copy editor that quickly cemented his newsroom reputation for exactitude and creativity. Reporters knew that if Joe was the copy editor assigned to their stories, the resulting work put them firmly on solid ground. He is survived by two sisters, one brother, two sons and a daughter, six grandchildren and 11 nieces and nephews. His wife, Kathy, died in 2017. Plans for a memorial are pending. . . . What do copy editors do, exactly? Oh, they're proofreaders, you say. Well, you're about 10 percent right. There's a lot more to it. In addition to checking for typographical errors, copy editors must read for grammar, punctuation and spelling mistakes. Crucially, they must also read for content, making sure stories are fair, accurate and free of libel. That done, they write the headlines and, if necessary, photo captions. All this is performed on deadline. Francis Joseph McDermott began his career in Pontiac, Mich., just north of Detroit, said his son Michael. In college he worked for the sports information desk, recording scores of local events. When he landed on the Star's copy desk all those decades ago, he immediately raised the bar for all aspects of editing. His ability to recall events of many years past left other editors wondering, "Who is this guy? He must remember his own birth." Thus, he acquired his nickname, Univac. "Joe was nicknamed Univac for a reason," recalled Peter Sibley, an editing supervisor who worked on the desk with McDermott for 30 years. Like those early computers, the flesh-and-blood McDermott "could work fast and accurately as deadlines bore down, and his knowledge of regional arcana was legendary." Jill Jorden Spitz, the Star's editor, agrees: "Joe seemed to know everything about everything, and was our newsroom's go-to guy for practically any question that came up. He knew about it, had seen or experienced it, and usually had a story about it. His co-workers respected him for his immense skill level and adored him for his sense of humor and gigantic heart." Added George Campbell, former copy desk chief: "Joe rejected what he saw as the somewhat uppity title 'journalist' — he preferred 'newspaperman.' And he was one of the best, with a mind that never forgot a fact or the spelling of a name, and a sly sense of humor that rose to the challenge when a headline needed a light touch or a pun." Former copy editor and news editor Bill Betterton noted this recurring theme among those who knew Joe. "It was amazing how much he could recall. ... He was a wonderful person to work with." Former page designer Jeanette Wah-Duffy remembered his friendliness. He loved to just chat about anything and everything, she said. Joe and Kathy had a soft spot for dogs, having fostered dozens over nearly 30 years. "They cared for so many dogs that we joked about McDermotts' Menagerie," related Debbie Kornmiller, a recently retired Star senior editor. A rescue named Jake was with Joe until the end. Said Ron Solomon, who worked side-by-side with McDermott for 35 years: "If there's a newspaper in heaven, The Boss just hired the best copy editor in creation."