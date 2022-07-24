Joe Ornelia

Beloved Husband and Father said goodbye on July 13, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Mary Romero Ornelia of 59 years of marriage and daughter, Tanya Ornelia and many family members and dear friends. He was most proud of being an Army 82nd Airborne Paratrooper in the Korean War and was a Purple Heart recipient. His services will be held on Friday July 29, 2022 at Santa Cruz Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m., with Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held following Mass at El Casino Ballroom. Private Burial on Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Marana. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.