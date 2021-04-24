Joe Warren

passed away on February 24, 2021. He was born in Batesville, AR to Nancy Dene and Joe Edwin Warren on October 14, 1937. Joe met his wife of 51 years, Pam Warren (nee Haugen) through his mother who worked with Pam and thought she would be a good match. He loved being a pipeline welder and was a 66-year member of Local Unions 798 and 469. Joe is survived by his wife, daughters, Denice Warren Ross and Audrey Kaye Warren and five grandchildren, James Ross, Jonathan Ross, Madeline Ross, Lillian Ross and Zuzu Hauger.