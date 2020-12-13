KATLEMAN, Joel
As Joel Katleman sat with his mother Marguerite, the high school principal issued a stern warning: Joel's future would surely be behind prison bars.
Undeterred and even a bit emboldened, Joel founded Dial Realty at age 21. He savored the day a few years later when that same principal moved into the luxury apartment complex he had built.
Joel was the master at defying expectations. He believed nothing was impossible. He developed land and built thousands of homes and apartments in his hometown Omaha and in Lincoln, Nebraska. As his business grew, he built shopping malls and proudly owned the finest senior living properties in San Antonio.
Joel never met a stranger. He exuded warmth, charm and brilliance in equal measure. Joel cared deeply about his family and friends, freely sharing his time and expertise. He was a keen and compassionate listener who delighted in others' success.
He was an adventurous soul and a masterful storyteller. In the 70s, he piloted the first hot air balloon in Nebraska. He regaled others with stories of landing in the cornfields of surprised farmers.
Always sharp, Joel placed in the top 2 percent at the senior World Series of Poker tournament. His specialty was outwitting unsuspecting younger players. School was forever in session at his poker table.
Ever the explorer, he never took the same road twice, reveling in meeting new faces, marveling at nature's vast beauty and sharing delicacies and stories on every corner and most continents.
In his later years, Joel zigzagged the West Coast in his RV. With his loyal dog Nala beside him, he visited family, dog beaches and every poker room along the way. Generous with invitations, seats filled fast on his living the dream, summer-long tours in his RV.
Back in Tucson, he delighted in walking dogs for the Humane Society. He prided himself on the dog adoptions he facilitated. Early mornings and evenings were spent telling tales at dog parks while watching Nala romp with her buddies. He loved the camaraderie of dog owners and their dogs. Everyone looked forwarded to seeing Joel with Nala.
Joel, 83, concluded his grand adventure on November 26, 2020.
He will be sorely missed by his wife, Marilyn; loving sister, Jan (Phil) Wayne of Omaha; sons, Dave (Bonnie Lemesh) of San Mateo and Gary of San Antonio; daughters, Lisa (David) Barnes and Jennifer of Tucson; grandchildren, Zoe, Sloane, Sarah, Ben, Grayson and Jacob, and of course, beloved Nala.
With his passing, Joel joins his brother Jerry on the next great journey. Donations can be made to the Humane Society or Ben's Bells Kindness Project.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.