Alrighty then. What a long, strange trip it was. Joel Tarantal, born in Manhattan, New York to Abraham and Elaine Tarantal, passed away on October 23, 2021. In the words of his beloved band the Grateful Dead, "Sometimes we live no particular way but our own." Joel lived his own life and was a kind, generous, peace-loving friend to everyone he met. His greatest joys were his family, Mexican food, being in nature and his passion for music. Joel is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Tarantal; daughters, Maya Luria and Coppelia Tarantal; grandson, Max Luria and sister, Naomi Tarantal. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Bald Beauties Project (www.BaldBeautiesProject.org), a non-profit founded by his granddaughter, Kelsey Luria, who predeceased Joel. A celebration of life will be held in the future with details to be announced. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION & BURIAL.