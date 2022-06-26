87, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2022. Joel was born July 2, 1934 in Tucson, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary Lee Valdez; his parents, Luis and Miriam Valdez; sister, Miriam Valdez and brother, Jaime Valdez. He is survived by his children, David Valdez (Karen) and Lisa Maish (Randy); his grandchildren, Ryan Maish (Caroline), Kevin Maish, Joel Valdez, Katrina Valdez and Andrew Maish (Catalina); his brothers, Alex Valdez (Dawn) and George Valdez (Martha) as well as many nieces and nephews. Joel was a very special man who had an intense love for his family, was extremely loyal to his friends, and had a vision for a better Tucson. He was always hard-working; and, at an early age, came to understand the importance of education. He discovered the role that libraries could play for anyone in attaining that education; hence, his life-long interest in them. While working at Tucson Public Library, he promoted a concept of library services that would attract members of minority communities. As City Manager, he continued this effort through his years of active service on the National Commission for Libraries and Information Science. (The Main Library in Tucson, AZ bears his name.) In an effort to counter the discrimination he had endured, he sought out talented people and encouraged them to continue their education. (He also tirelessly did this during his many years as a top administrator at The University of Arizona.) He was there for anyone who needed help and fostered participation in politics and community activities. In addition, he promoted a variety of cultural activities to help preserve his Mexican heritage and introduce it to others. He was interested in helping people to succeed and surrounded himself with friends and employees who were like-mined. He did not seek the limelight; instead, he worked tirelessly behind the scenes to help establish his vision for the Tucson he loved: a place where everyone would have the opportunity to reach their potential, be valued, and be treated with respect. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the extraordinary group of caregivers who provided such loving care to our father over the past eleven years. A Rosary and Mass will be held Friday, July 1, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Avenue, followed by internment at Holy Hope Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joel's memory to the Joel D. Valdez Scholarship Endowment - University of Arizona Foundation online at: https://give.uafoundation.org/joelvaldez or by mail to: University of Arizona Foundation, 1111 North Cherry Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85721 (Note in memo: memorial gift Valdez) Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.