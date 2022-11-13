Joella Schultz

Early Tuesday morning, November 2, 2022, Mrs. Joella Mary Grosser Stewart Schultz, 85, a resident of Tucson, passed away quietly in her sleep at The Peaks in Flagstaff, AZ, with family by her side. Joella was born in Northfield, Minnesota, October 17, 1937, where she still has many family roots. But her heart was in Tucson, where it was captured firmly when she first moved to this beautiful desert city in 1972. A loving, devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great- and great-great-grandmother, friend, homemaker, nurse, Joella will be remembered for being a kind and caring soul. She graduated from the University of Arizona nursing program, eventually earning her master's in science in 1996. She retired from Pima County as a public health nurse, specializing in TB. An ardent U of A fan she happily climbed the stadium steps with her husband, Rudy, to the nosebleed section to cheer for the Wildcats. She was an active member in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Magna Carta. She also lovingly volunteered at the VA hospital until her health prevented her from doing so. She had a life-long love of bridge and fishing. Alongside Rudy she traveled frequently to be with friends and family and ventured to far off places as well. She was a member of the Dove of Peace Lutheran Church. Joella dearly loved her family and friends, and we dearly love her. We will miss her every day. Joella is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rudy Schultz (Tucson); parents, Peggy Grosser (mother) and Everett Grosser (father) (Kerrville, Texas). Joella is survived by her children, Deborah White, John (Lenneica) Stewart III, Penny (Craig) Hoffman, and step-daughter, Julie Parizek; many treasured grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great- grandchildren; sister, Susan Russell and brother, Kent (Wanda) Grosser; extended family across the country; and many wonderful friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022, at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Rd, with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. followed by her funeral service and burial at 12:30 pm with Pastor Steve Springer presiding. A light reception will follow. Flowers may be sent to East Lawn Palms Mortuary. For those interested in making a tribute in her name in lieu of flowers may we suggest the local Tucson chapter of the NSDAR in support of their many endeavors cherished by Joella. Donations may be sent to NSDAR, 8987 E. Tanque Verde, Suite 309-282, Tucson, 85749.