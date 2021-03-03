 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Agee

John Agee

  • Updated

AGEE, John Grayling Sr.

died on January 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Avery and Shirley and his brother, Anthony. He is Survived by his children, John Jr., Kristopher, Jennifer, Tatianna and Julian; grandchildren, Audree and Lilymae.He was a family man who enjoyed the simple things in life. A special thanks to his fiancée, Heather for her love and support in his final days. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.

Watch Now: Related Video

Genius cat 'talks' to owner by pressing buttons with paws

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News