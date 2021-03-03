died on January 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Avery and Shirley and his brother, Anthony. He is Survived by his children, John Jr., Kristopher, Jennifer, Tatianna and Julian; grandchildren, Audree and Lilymae.He was a family man who enjoyed the simple things in life. A special thanks to his fiancée, Heather for her love and support in his final days. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.