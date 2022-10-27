John Ahrendt

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Scott Ahrendt, John, Johnny, Big John, BAJA…he's gone by many names over the years. Born on January 24, 1973, he graduated to heaven on October 24, 2022, after a very short fight with cancer. John didn't jump into conversations quickly but, he always got straight to the point. John worked for Black Point IT (formerly known as Copper State Communications) since 1992. He loved the U of A and whatever the Washington football team is going by this week. He left his family and friends too early but, loves them all eternally. John was preceded in death by his dad, Jim. He is survived by his mom, Lois; wife Becki; his children Sierra, Jenna, and Baby (even though he wouldn't claim her as his dog); his sisters Carrie (Doug), Wendy (Bob), Linda (Anthony), Tara (Wayne); many nieces and a few nephews thrown in. In honor of John, join us on the home team while we celebrate his Home Run and wearing his favorite U of A colors and paraphernalia. Bear Down! John's Home Run will be celebrated at Fellowship Bible Church on Saturday, October 29th at 1 PM. Light refreshments will be offered after. Arrangements by Desert Rose/Heather Mortuary. 

