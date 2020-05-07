John Annibal

ANNIBAL, John "Jack"
passed away April 26, 2020. He lived a full life. Born in Flint Michigan and moved to Tucson at the age of 10. Jack proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked 31 years at TG&E/Southwest Gas, many positions including Welder, Sniffer and Foreman. Met his wife, Dee, when she "sent him a drink" from across the bar. They had been married over 50 years when she died in 2012. Friends and family fondly remember him as a family man, devout Catholic, big brother, loving grandfather, "fix anything" handyman, fisherman, taco-lover, and helpful neighbor. Survived by his son, John (Kathryn); grandchildren, Austin and Sarah; siblings, Sally Lerch, Ron (Ippy) Annibal, Gary (Linda) Annibal; sister-in-law Dianne Annibal, and many cherished nieces and nephews. Jack is predeceased by his brother, Bob Annibal and brother-in-law, Bill Lerch. His family and friends miss him. A small family service will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and burial will be at Holy Hope Cemetery. When social gathering restrictions are lifted, there will be tacos, tears, laughter, and more tacos as family and friends celebrate their Captain Jack! Those who wish to remember Jack, may donate to the Casa Maria Soup Kitchen, Community Foodbank of Southern Arizona or Casas de los Ninos. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Avalon Chapel.
