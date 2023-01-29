John Bissell, a 60-year resident of Tucson, died at age 83 on January 24, 2023. An architect and interior designer, John was involved throughout his career in bringing beauty into the lives of others. He was born in Jamestown, NY and moved with his family to Scottsdale, Arizona, in the late 1940's. He attended Yale College and graduated from the University of Arizona. He is survived by his formeer wife, Nancy Bissell, children Sara Bissell Peters (Rolf), Anne Bissell, and Jack Bissell (Cara); grandchildren Alec Cox, Alexis Bissell, and Felix Bissell. John lived for his family and was enormously proud of their accomplishments. His passion for art, architecture, and design inspired many throughout his life, and his legacy lives on in Tucson and the many other places where he worked.