 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Bissell

  • Updated

John Bissell, a 60-year resident of Tucson, died at age 83 on January 24, 2023. An architect and interior designer, John was involved throughout his career in bringing beauty into the lives of others. He was born in Jamestown, NY and moved with his family to Scottsdale, Arizona, in the late 1940's. He attended Yale College and graduated from the University of Arizona. He is survived by his formeer wife, Nancy Bissell, children Sara Bissell Peters (Rolf), Anne Bissell, and Jack Bissell (Cara); grandchildren Alec Cox, Alexis Bissell, and Felix Bissell. John lived for his family and was enormously proud of their accomplishments. His passion for art, architecture, and design inspired many throughout his life, and his legacy lives on in Tucson and the many other places where he worked.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways to keep your family and home safe during a winter storm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News