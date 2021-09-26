John Blackledge

74, of Richardson, TX, devoted and incredible husband, father, son, and friend passed away suddenly on September 11, 2021 in Richardson, TX, at his home. John was a proud graduate of the Civil Engineering program at the University of Arizona and went on to design railways and bridges all over the world. He was the founder, CEO, and President of Bridgefarmer and Associates. He retired in his 50's to spend more time with the love of his life and wife of 52 years, Cleta Blackledge. He also rode motorcycles around the United States, visiting and riding with his family and dear friends. John was proudly and passionately dedicated to his community and his country. He served as a Patriot Guard of Dallas, volunteered at Network of Community Ministries, and was a lifetime donor to St. Jude Children's Hospital. John was a rebel and a confidant. He was also loyal and silly. John genuinely loved life and the people lucky enough to be in his heart. He always had time for anyone who needed him for help, a funny story, a kind ear, or advice on life, love, marriage, or business. John is survived by his soulmate, Cleta; his daughter and son-in-law, Brandy and Theron Derrick and his granddaughters, Ava and Isabella Derrick of Los Angeles, CA; his son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Priya Blackledge of Plano, TX; his daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Roy Aros and his grandson, Tanner Aros of Tucson, AZ; his sister-in-law, Christine Baines, his niece and nephew, Lissa Gladden and Mark Ahn, his great-nieces, Alexa and Alison Almand and his nephew, David Gladden of Tucson, AZ and his brother, Robert Blackledge. He is preceded in death by his son, John William "Bill" Blackledge Jr. and his mother and father, Rose and Wiley Blackledge. We will honor this amazing man in November in Tucson, Arizona, with family and friends. Date TBA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital.