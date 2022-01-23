 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Bort

John Bort

  Updated

BORT, John Holden

91, of Tucson, AZ, died on January 13, 2022. Husband of Florene Ruth "Marty" Martell of 49 years. He is survived by their children, Michael, Barbara and Peggy and three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many. His cremains will be scattered during a private family gather at the Catalina Methodist Church Memorial Garden where the cremains of his beloved wife lay. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

