91, of Tucson, AZ, died on January 13, 2022. Husband of Florene Ruth "Marty" Martell of 49 years. He is survived by their children, Michael, Barbara and Peggy and three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many. His cremains will be scattered during a private family gather at the Catalina Methodist Church Memorial Garden where the cremains of his beloved wife lay. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.