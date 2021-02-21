 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Brandon

John Brandon

  • Updated

BRANDON, John W., III

Born October 18, 1926,

went to be with our Lord February 16, 2021 at the age of 94.

YMCA supporter. His beloved wife, Priscilla,

preceded him to heaven.

--

Survived by son, John W. Brandon IV (Elvira) and

daughter, Lucy Smith (Dennis) and grandchildren, Megan Jasper (Regan), Priscilla and John V.

In lieu of flowers donate to Manos de Dios,

NFP www.ManosdeDios.org or Calvary Christian

Fellowship, Tucson

or Samaritan's Purse www.SamaritansPurse.com.

Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News