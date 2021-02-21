John Brandon

BRANDON, John W., III
Born October 18, 1926,
went to be with our Lord February 16, 2021 at the age of 94.
YMCA supporter. His beloved wife, Priscilla,
preceded him to heaven.
--
Survived by son, John W. Brandon IV (Elvira) and
daughter, Lucy Smith (Dennis) and grandchildren, Megan Jasper (Regan), Priscilla and John V.
In lieu of flowers donate to Manos de Dios,
NFP www.ManosdeDios.org or Calvary Christian
Fellowship, Tucson
or Samaritan's Purse www.SamaritansPurse.com.
Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.