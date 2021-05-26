John Briscoe

BRISCOE, John Wesley

of Benson, AZ, passed into Heaven on May 18, 2021, with his wife Bridget by his side. Born in Tucumcari, NM August 13, 1939 he is survived by his brother, Glenn and sons, Klete and Bryce. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ira Jack and Bonnie Mae and son, Ira John III.

Raised in the backdrop of a four-generation ranching family, early in life John felt the call of an evangelist to preach the gospel. After attending Seminary in Texas and Missouri, John ministered throughout the New England states and Florida. Gifted with singing and musical talents in piano, organ, bass, alto saxophone, and banjo instruments he was given entre to many churches and other venues.

Raising a young family brought him back to New Mexico and Texas where he took on trades of carpentry and farrier work, and for several years worked for the Santa Fe Railway becoming an engineer. Continuing to minister the gospel, he took on the pastorate of a thriving church in Clovis, NM. His powerful prayer conferences took him to Hawaii and a trip to Seoul, Korea.