John Bynum

89, passed away at Banner University on April 17, 2021 after a brief illness. John was born in Hattiesburg, MS on September 16, 1931. He retired from the USAF with the rank of Master Sergeant. He is survived by his sons, Stan (Marlene) and Gary (Karen); daughter-in-law, Cynthia; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Janice and a brother, Jerry and many others who became part of his family. All of them will remember him for his smile, his love of Cholla Bay, Mexico and as a kind, fun loving man who lived life on his own terms. Many others will remember him from his appliance repair business. He was preceded in death by his son, Lonnie and his brothers, Jack and James. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Last Alarm Foundation, P.O. Box 18408, Tucson, AZ 85731.