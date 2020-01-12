John Carpentier

CARPENTIER, John Harvey
85, of Tucson passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 surrounded by family. John was born April 22, 1934 to Klebert and Mary Carpentier in Brazil, IN. John is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Mary Carpentier Henderson. John is survived by his wife, Louann; his son, Jonathon (Carla) and grandchildren, John D. Carpentier, Heather Creeden, Mathew Carpentier, Chelsea Carpentier and Taylor (Nick) Lammers, and great-grandchild, Wyatt Lammers. John retired from IBM and loved bowling, video poker, playing cards, fishing and all you can eat buffets. John will be greatly missed by family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Desert Skies United Methodist Church, Tucson. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St Jude's Children's Hospital. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.