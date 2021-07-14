John Mark Dean, 63, died on July 10, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Florence, Arizona, on May 18, 1958, was educated in Tucson public schools, attended Ripon College and graduated from Stanford University. He taught English in Taiwan through Volunteers in Asia and pursued a career as an editor in the publishing industry. He had an independent spirit, was generous, gregarious, fun-loving and loved his family and friends. In spite of his schizoaffective disorder, he pursued his many passions in life, including speech and debate, creative writing, painting, swimming and theater. He was predeceased in life by his father, the Rev. Dr. William Dean. He is survived by his mother, Derry Dean; siblings, Elizabeth Coult, Thomas, Deborah, Rebecca Dyer (Richard), and the Rev. Timothy Dean (Susan Hagness); nieces, Jennifer Coult and Madeline Dean and great-nephew, Andrew Christopher. A celebration of life will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church at a later date. Donations in John's memory can be made to NAMI Southern Arizona. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.