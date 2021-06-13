John Devine

DEVINE, Ltc John A.

January 6, 1926 - May 30, 2021

Devine, John Alfred (95) passed away in his sleep on May 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Marilyn Christine; parents, Timothy and Ellen Devine; twin sister, Mary and brother, Tom. He is survived by his three sons, John D. (Alison), Ardan (Pam) and Douglas (Nan) and four grandchildren, Alexandra Bridgman (Zack), Shea (Amanda), Felicia (Dan) and Andrew Devine.

Beginning at age 17, John served in the U.S. Navy (10 years), and the U.S. Army, retiring as Ltc after 27 years. He proudly served in WWII, the Korean Conflict and did two Tours in Viet Nam.

John received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of St. Peters, NJ, and an MBA from the University of Northern Colorado, CO.

After retirement from the military, John went to work for the Pima County Adult Probation Department and retired from Pima County after 15 years as a Supervisor.

John was involved in service organizations and was President and Chaplin in many, to include the DAV, The Tucson Chapter of Military Officers Association of America, the VFW, the Retired Officers Associations, Military Order of World Wars and SerToMa.