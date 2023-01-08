 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Doane

  • Updated

John Michael Doane, age 67, passed away on January 1, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in December 1955 in Indianapolis. He is survived by his wife, Joan, of 47 years. Beloved son, brother, father, and grandfather. US Army veteran, mechanic, business owner, soccer coach, referee, vintage vehicle enthusiast, DIY renegade, gardener, joker, and neighborhood grump. Celebration of life TBD. It will likely occur when it is sunny and warm, and one can wear boat shoes.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Social media use linked to brain changes in teens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News