John Doane

John Michael Doane, age 67, passed away on January 1, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in December 1955 in Indianapolis. He is survived by his wife, Joan, of 47 years. Beloved son, brother, father, and grandfather. US Army veteran, mechanic, business owner, soccer coach, referee, vintage vehicle enthusiast, DIY renegade, gardener, joker, and neighborhood grump. Celebration of life TBD. It will likely occur when it is sunny and warm, and one can wear boat shoes.