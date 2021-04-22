John Donnelly

passed away April 11, 2021. He was raised in San Diego and was ordained a Catholic priest in 1967. After marrying Susan Mullaney, he became an Episcopal priest in 1987. John "Kevin" served as a chaplain for the Arizona State Prison in Douglas. He loved to sing, and played the piano, guitar and cornet. He was well known for his gentleness, with a wry sense of humor. He was fluent in at least five languages. John "Kevin" reconciled with the Catholic Church after his wife's death in 2016 and renewed his vows as a Carmelite.