John Donnelly

DONNELLY, John "Kevin"
passed away April 11, 2021. He was raised in San Diego and was ordained a Catholic priest in 1967. After marrying Susan Mullaney, he became an Episcopal priest in 1987. John "Kevin" served as a chaplain for the Arizona State Prison in Douglas. He loved to sing, and played the piano, guitar and cornet. He was well known for his gentleness, with a wry sense of humor. He was fluent in at least five languages. John "Kevin" reconciled with the Catholic Church after his wife's death in 2016 and renewed his vows as a Carmelite.
John "Kevin" is survived by two sisters, Thérèse Oles and Eveline Wilson of San Diego; his son, Kevin of Huachuca City; stepchildren, Lisa and Laurie Donnelly and Bruce Butler; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Services will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Sierra Vista beginning at 10:00 a.m.