John Douthitt

Scott Douthitt passed away on October 18, 2021 from complications of a stroke and MS. He was born in Arlington, VA on June 9, 1948 to Lt. Col. Theodore F. Douthitt and Barbara Melancon Douthitt. As an Army brat, he lived abroad until middle school when the family returned to Tucson. He graduated from Catalina High School in 1967. He enlisted in the Army, serving 4 years including a tour in Vietnam which awarded him the Bronze Star. After the Army, he attended Northern Virginia College obtaining an associates degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management. He returned to Tucson and attended the University of Arizona receiving his bachelors degree in Accounting in 1976. He worked for the City of Tucson for 30 years, retiring as the Director of Finance. In 1975, he married Deborah Sue Doane of Tucson, AZ. Together they raised their only child, Laura. He is predeceased by his parents, brother Ted, and nephew Robert. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter, nephew Michael, and sister-in-law Eileen McCoy. Scott was an avid reader, lover of all carbs and stellar glass of red wine. He loved all sports but stayed true to the UofA, Boston Red Sox, and NE Patriots. He had a very generous heart, was a hard worker, and an amazing father. He will be greatly missed. Burial with military honors will take place in West Tisbury, MA in September. Family and friends are invited to join a celebration of his life in Tucson in October. Arrangements by Adair Avalon Chapel. Donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.