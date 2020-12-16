John Esposito

ESPOSITO, John "Poppie"
4/16/1919 - 12/01/2020
Born to Carmine and Emelia Esposito of the Bronx, New York. Poppie passed peacefully in his sleep at the age of 101 and reunited with our beloved angel, Nonna. Our dad served our country valiantly in the Army during World War II where he fought in the Pacific Theater for five years. When the war ceased, Pop married his love, our mom, Theresa "Nonna" and together began their life which span into 70 years. Dad owned several businesses in his lifetime. In Arizona, Poppie was an integral part of Conti's Ristorante and Larocca's. Our family has been blessed to have had a loving, selfless man as our dad! Poppie leaves behind his daughters, Lynn (Tom) Gianninoto and Gail Larocca; grandchildren, Niccolle (Christopher) Clifford, Christopher (Kelly) Larocca, Scott (Jenna) Gianninoto and John (Carlie) Gianninoto. His precious great-grandchildren, Isabella and Johnnie Gianninoto, Michael Gianninoto and Mia Larocca. Our family would like to thank our dad's caregivers, Libby and Chasity for their love and devotion. A Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe to do so. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.
