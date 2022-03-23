John Felix

John Robert Felix, born in Tucson AZ on October 3, 1954, passed away March 15, 2022 at the age of 67 at his home surrounded by his family. John is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Debra Kay; his three children, John (Julie), Terisa, Deidra (Joe) and six grandchildren who were his heart. He also leaves behind his father Juan; brothers, Tudy (Lupita), Bobby, and sister, Ofelia.

He is a retired Service Technician from Southwest Gas Corp for 27 years. He loved taking his family camping and fishing. He had a presence that was larger than life. He gathered an audience when telling his jokes, but the punchline was usually out of order because he would laugh before getting it out. John was so devoted to his family. He had a true gift of embracing strangers so they felt like family immediately all while making everyone laugh with his sense of humor. He was a humble person easy to get to know. He was an avid sports player including a Tucson High 1972 State Baseball Championship that he took great pride in, golf, being a diehard Dallas Cowboy fan all the way up to playing on the Just Us Senior Softball Team. Very much an outdoors person where stories during camping, fishing and hunting were told.