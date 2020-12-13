John Fenimore

FENIMORE, Colonel Retired John "Jack"
April 21, 1932 - November 17, 2020
John "Jack" Fenimore was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 21, 1932. He enlisted in the USAF in 1952. From Airman Basic through Colonel, he served the Air Force and his country with honor. He logged over 5,000 hours of flight time in his Air Force career, of which 1000 hours were in the U2. His duties varied from those of a line U2 pilot in 1964 to Deputy Commander for Operations, 9th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing at Beale AFB California for such complex operations as reconnaissance drones and U2 and SR-71 programs. He retired in 1979. He and wife, Barbara returned to their home in Tucson AZ, where he was employed by Gates Lear Jet Corporation (1979-1980) and Flight Safety International (1980-1993). He is survived by wife, Barbara; son, Bill Fenimore; daughter, Kathleen Ramirez; brother, Thomas Fenimore; sister, Susan Johnson and numerous grandchildren. Service is pending. May he rest in peace. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.