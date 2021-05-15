FOLEY, John

John Foley, passed from this life April 30, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. He was born June 25, 1937 in Butte, MT. John was predeceased by parents James and Beatrice Foley, and siblings, Marion, Peggy and Daniel; his wife Betty Lou and son, Michael Foley. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Gonzales, of Tucson, AZ; his daughters, Crystal Foley, of Willow River, MN and Juli (William) Mijal, of Auburn, WA, and his son, Tony (Julie) Foley of Tacoma, WA; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends. John greatest joy was his family.

John served in the US Navy at Pearl Harbor, HI. He then began a forty-year career in Mine Engineering which took him throughout the US and to Peru, China, Chile and Mexico. John had such a heart for personal connection with people, and impacted the lives of everyone he met, making them feel connected, listened to and special. He was lately an avid cyclist and enjoyed riding and the friends he made.

A Graveside Service is scheduled for Saturday, May 15, 2021 at noon, at East Lawn Palms Cemetery with a reception to follow at John and Mary Lou's home, with accommodations for social distancing. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John Foley's life. Mary Lou and the family would like to thank all of his friends who spent time with him during his final weeks. Every visitor meant so much to him. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.