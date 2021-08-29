John Garza

born August 17, 1989, passed August 22, 2021. A talented, unselfish young man. 2008 graduate from Sunnyside H.S., 2013 graduate from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, AZ, Pistor Middle School Teacher, and Coach. Had many career opportunities in life but loved to Teach and Coach youths. Blessed by the Lord and loved to bless others. Youth baseball, High School and College wrestling star. Member of the 2005, 06, 07, and 08 Sunnyside State Wrestling Champions. Leaves behind overcomers wife, Cassie; parents, Art and Olga Garza; brothers, Art, Eugene, Edward and identical twin brother, Paul; 12 nephews and nieces. John 14:1-3 Church Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Door Christian Fellowship Church, 2950 E. Irvington. Gravesite service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at East Lawn Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Rd. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.