GIN, John (Gin Gim Yin)

passed away at home on December 3, 2021. John was born on July 8, 1925. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Gin; five adult children, David (Jane), Donald (Jennifer), Dick (Cynthia), Alice (Daniel) and Doug (Amy); 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express our gratitude to the staff of the VA Hospital, and Total Care. We would like to specifically thank Ruby, Ana, and Letha for their kind, compassionate care of our dad as he battled with Parkinson's.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021 at EVERGREEN MORTUARY AND CEMETERY, 3015 North Oracle Road in Tucson. Those wishing to do so can contribute in his memory to the Arizona Department of Veteran's Services or Tucson Chinese Cultural Center.