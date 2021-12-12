 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Gin

John Gin

  • Updated

GIN, John (Gin Gim Yin)

passed away at home on December 3, 2021. John was born on July 8, 1925. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Gin; five adult children, David (Jane), Donald (Jennifer), Dick (Cynthia), Alice (Daniel) and Doug (Amy); 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express our gratitude to the staff of the VA Hospital, and Total Care. We would like to specifically thank Ruby, Ana, and Letha for their kind, compassionate care of our dad as he battled with Parkinson's.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021 at EVERGREEN MORTUARY AND CEMETERY, 3015 North Oracle Road in Tucson. Those wishing to do so can contribute in his memory to the Arizona Department of Veteran's Services or Tucson Chinese Cultural Center.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you ever wonder why you sneeze after you eat?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News