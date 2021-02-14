John Goetz

John, 86, of Oro Valley, a retired Army Colonel and decorated Veteran of the Vietnam War, passed away December 6, 2020 after a rich life and a quick last battle with COVID. John was blessed with two long and happy marriages, first to Carol Ann Mieschberger of Hempstead, NY, who predeceased him, and later to Elaine Joy Thompson, whom he met in Oro Valley, and survives him.

The only child of John and Mary Goetz, he was born in Detroit on May 26, 1934. When John was a teenager, his father sold their market and butcher shop, and bought a large farm in Hartland, Michigan. There followed many adventures involving cows, chickens, hunting, fishing, and various hijinks. After graduating from Michigan State University, John joined the Army Signal Corps and began a distinguished military career.

In the late 1950s John was assigned to the Army Pictorial Center, where he was a motion picture producer and actor. He was a classified courier and Liaison Officer to the Army Ballistic Missile Agency and to the Chief of Research and Development for the Department of the Army. He developed a process for photographing missile nose cones through flame for re-entry testing. He was also responsible for all visual public releases for the U.S. Missile and Rocket program, including the first releases for the Honest John, Little John, Redstone, Hawk, Nike Zeus, Lacrosse, Dart, and others. It was his job to get the footage to the nightly news stations for Project Mayflower, the highly secret effort to launch America's first satellite, Explorer I, into orbit. He was subsequently assigned as a Motion Picture Producer-Director at the Atomic Weapons Training Group in New Mexico, where he made many nuclear weapons training films for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.