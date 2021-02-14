John Goetz

GOETZ, John Andrew
John, 86, of Oro Valley, a retired Army Colonel and decorated Veteran of the Vietnam War, passed away December 6, 2020 after a rich life and a quick last battle with COVID. John was blessed with two long and happy marriages, first to Carol Ann Mieschberger of Hempstead, NY, who predeceased him, and later to Elaine Joy Thompson, whom he met in Oro Valley, and survives him.
The only child of John and Mary Goetz, he was born in Detroit on May 26, 1934. When John was a teenager, his father sold their market and butcher shop, and bought a large farm in Hartland, Michigan. There followed many adventures involving cows, chickens, hunting, fishing, and various hijinks. After graduating from Michigan State University, John joined the Army Signal Corps and began a distinguished military career.
In the late 1950s John was assigned to the Army Pictorial Center, where he was a motion picture producer and actor. He was a classified courier and Liaison Officer to the Army Ballistic Missile Agency and to the Chief of Research and Development for the Department of the Army. He developed a process for photographing missile nose cones through flame for re-entry testing. He was also responsible for all visual public releases for the U.S. Missile and Rocket program, including the first releases for the Honest John, Little John, Redstone, Hawk, Nike Zeus, Lacrosse, Dart, and others. It was his job to get the footage to the nightly news stations for Project Mayflower, the highly secret effort to launch America's first satellite, Explorer I, into orbit. He was subsequently assigned as a Motion Picture Producer-Director at the Atomic Weapons Training Group in New Mexico, where he made many nuclear weapons training films for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
After an overseas assignment in Korea, he commanded a Company in Washington state, participating in many swift strike and counter-insurgency exercises including Polar Siege and Desert Strike, the largest armored desert operation since WWII and led by General George Patton IV. John was also Pictorial Officer for the Air Assault Evaluation and had the responsibility of proving to Congress pictorially that the helicopter attack, later used in Vietnam, would work.
In the late 1960s he was Press Officer in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense of Public Affairs in Washington, D.C. He was the DOD spokesman during the anti-Vietnam War march on the Pentagon, the D.C. Riots, the closure of anti-ballistic missile sites, the Dugway Sheep incident, and the capture of the USS Pueblo by North Korea. He produced segments for national network television including The Mike Douglas Show, The Ed Sullivan Show, and even Lawrence Welk. Because of his clearance, John was briefly sworn into the Secret Service to serve as a human shield for President Johnson during Robert Kennedy's funeral.
John served in Vietnam in 1969 - 70. As Commander of Southeast Asia's Pictorial Center, he oversaw all the Army's photographic teams in Vietnam and all pictorial activities in Southeast Asia. He received the Bronze Star for his heroism and valorous actions during a rocket attack, where with disregard for his own safety he provided first aid and rescue to several wounded during the ongoing attack. He was awarded the V device for valor and 3 additional Bonze Star citations.
John's later military career was divided among command assignments, advanced education, leveraging technology to train soldiers as a member of the Combat Arms Training Board, and establishing the National Science Center at Fort Gordon, GA. He returned to the Republic of Korea as Deputy Commander and Commander of the 1st Signal Brigade, responsible for all United Nations command communications. He was twice awarded the Legion of Merit during this time.
Upon retirement from the Army in the mid-1980s, John worked briefly for McDonnell Douglas and then for International Mobile Machines/ InterDigital Communications, selling wireless communications technologies. Two of his more interesting clients were the Commonwealth of Independent States (formerly the USSR) and Indonesia. He was a long-time Board Member of the Network for Instructional Television, now known as the Source for Learning. After his second retirement, John became increasingly active as a Member of Vista United Methodist Church, serving in many leadership capacities and spearheading capital campaigns for the construction of their permanent Church building. Vista is located on a former Titan missile site, bringing John's atomic warrior tradition full circle.
John loved to "go to the show," whether it was the theater, symphony, ballet, or musical performances. He was a big fan of University of Arizona football and basketball. An avid reader (a trait he passed on to his children), he was always willing to have a healthy debate, lend an ear, or hand out wisdom as needed. He was described by one of his oldest friends as "a great man, and a good friend."
John is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughters, Linda Goetz and Mary Shockley and son, Doug Goetz; Elaine's children, Bruce Duncan and Alaina Metcalfe and grandsons, Austin Metcalfe and Nate Duncan. John will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Donations in his memory may be made to Vista United Methodist Church (3001 E. Miravista Lane, Tucson, AZ, 85739) or to Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona (PO Box 551, Tucson, AZ, 85702). Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.