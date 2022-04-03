John Goode

John Nicholas Goode, born June 5, 1963 in Tucson Arizona. "Johnny 'B' Goode" as he was known to his many friends, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2022. He was a 14 year cancer survivor. John grew up in Tucson, Arizona and graduated from Rincon High School prior to moving to Eau Claire, Wisconsin in the early 1990s. He was preceded in death by his parents K L Goode and Lena L Goode. He is survived by younger sister Maria Goode and her children Julianna, Ella, and Jackson, and half-sister Susan and her family. He treasured his many friends, close childhood friends from Tucson and special friends both new and old in his adopted home of Eau Claire. John was a collector of Marvel comics, coins, keepsakes and friends. He was happiest among people. He connected with friends, family, and strangers alike and could often be found with a cup of coffee, sharing a laugh or listening to someone's cares. He faced even the most challenging days with determination and an infectious positivity inspired by his Catholic faith. Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.