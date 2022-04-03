 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Goode

  • Updated

Goode, John

John Nicholas Goode, born June 5, 1963 in Tucson Arizona. "Johnny 'B' Goode" as he was known to his many friends, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2022. He was a 14 year cancer survivor. John grew up in Tucson, Arizona and graduated from Rincon High School prior to moving to Eau Claire, Wisconsin in the early 1990s. He was preceded in death by his parents K L Goode and Lena L Goode. He is survived by younger sister Maria Goode and her children Julianna, Ella, and Jackson, and half-sister Susan and her family. He treasured his many friends, close childhood friends from Tucson and special friends both new and old in his adopted home of Eau Claire. John was a collector of Marvel comics, coins, keepsakes and friends. He was happiest among people. He connected with friends, family, and strangers alike and could often be found with a cup of coffee, sharing a laugh or listening to someone's cares. He faced even the most challenging days with determination and an infectious positivity inspired by his Catholic faith. Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Dalke, Jeanette H. Jean Dalke died peacefully March 18, 2022 in her home in Plfugerville, Texas. Born Anita Jeanette Harper, she grew up in Hutchinson Kansas, raised her family in Homewood/Flossmoor Illinois, and lived most of her life in Tucson Arizona. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Dalke ....

Read more

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to tell if you're a control freak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News