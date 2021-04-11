 Skip to main content
John Haas

John Haas

  • Updated

HAAS, John C.

67, passed away on April 6, 2021. Survived by his wife of 47 years, Jackie; daughters, Jennifer (Dennis) Kinney and Jill (Joel) Wills; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild and sister, Diane Delph. Predeceased by his parents, Dan and Marlene Wilkins and brother, George Wilkins. John was a gifted teacher and counselor and served as the state director of the Arizona Association of Junior High Student Counsels for many years. It was difficult for him to retire last year. He loved his students and kept working as long as he could while bravely and silently fighting cancer for four years. A kind and humble man who never realized how many lives he touched. We will miss him terribly. Celebration of Life service is being deferred due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Sahuarita Middle School Student Council. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.

