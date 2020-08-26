 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Hernandez

John Hernandez

  • Updated

HERNANDEZ, John Joseph

August 31, 1977 - August 26, 2015

Can it really be five years since we all sat with you on that last day and watched as you took your next step in your journey. You still live in our hearts. We feel you and we can still hear your laughter. You are always close by. You left us with so many precious memories and so much love that we will be fine until we are all together again. We love you still and always will.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News