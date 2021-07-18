John Hobrath

HOBRATH, John

John peacefully passed away at home in Tucson, Arizona on July 7, 2021 at the age of 95, after a long and full life. He was the beloved husband of Nelly Hobrath (nee Schemel), and father of Eleanor Balchan (Bob) and Norbert Hobrath (Barbara), as well as grandfather to Nathan Hobrath, Noah Hobrath (Kayla), and Anitra Carlson (Ryan), and great-grandfather to Kenzie Carlson. He was the son of Jakob and Katharine Hobrath.

He was also the beloved brother to Jakob Hobrath (Eve), Franz Hobrath (Anni), and Philip Hobrath (Kathie), and brother-in-law to Erika Arnold, Alwine Schuster, and Gunther Schemel, as well as an uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews.

John emigrated to the United States with his wife Nelly in 1951, and worked for many years as a baker at the Laub Bakery Company. After retirement, they moved to Tucson, Arizona where they spent many happy years together, having most recently celebrated 70 years of marriage.

John had many talents, including woodworking, and was always known to lend a helping hand where needed. He will be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.