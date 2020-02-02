John Hubbard

HUBBARD, John Edward "Jack"
passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 29, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rhoda; children, Ruth and Mark Allstadt (Endicott, NY), Jennifer and Greg Garner (Denver, CO), and Andy and Tani Hubbard (Tucson, AZ); eight grandchildren, Andy, Kate, Lizzy, Anne, Geoff, Selby, Taylor, and Colin; a great-granddaughter, Maren; brother, Don and sisters-in-law, Betty Hubbard and Marsha Hubbard.
Born in 1933 in Binghamton, NY, Jack graduated from Union College (BA), Brown University (MAT), and Colorado State University (PhD), and served three years in the U.S. Marine Corps. Jack was a Professor at the State University of New York at Brockport where he taught Earth Sciences for more than 30 years. Each summer, he enjoyed summer research positions at leading scientific laboratories throughout the country and particularly loved teaching young scientists. Jack conducted numerous workshops to train young science professors in hydrology, and spent 11 summers high in the Rocky Mountains teaching students at Pingree Park, the Colorado State University Forestry Field Camp.
In retirement, Jack and Rhoda enjoyed many summers in the Adirondack Mountains and winters in Tucson. An avid hiker, tennis player, reader, and traveler, Jack loved to visit national parks and other beautiful natural places and share these adventures with his family and friends. Jack's friendly smile, ever-present laugh, and joy for life will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. John on The Desert Presbyterian Church 2695 North Houghton Road, Tucson.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to commemorate Jack's wonderful life are asked to donate to the Friends of Saguaro National Park. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.