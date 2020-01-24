John Huerta

HUERTA, John L.
87, passed away in the presence of family on January 19, 2020. He was born February 24, 1932 in Tucson, AZ. He graduated from Tucson High in 1950, earned his B.S. from the University of Arizona (UA), and prior to retirement worked as the Director of Development, Minority Programs, UA Foundation. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Cyril's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Arizona. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.