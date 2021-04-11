John Huizenga

went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 6, 2021. Born August 4, 1944, in Evergreen Park, Illinois. He worked for 17 years as a Ready Mix driver for Ozinga Brothers before moving to Tucson. Once in Tucson, he worked in sales and rental of construction equipment for 20+ years before retiring. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Janet. Loving father to son, Kenneth (Tawna) and daughter, Cheryl (Harland) Walton. Adoring grandfather to five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Christ Community Church, 530 South Pantano in Tucson. Celebration of life gathering immediately following. Donations can be made to Special Olympics or Gospel Rescue Mission. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.