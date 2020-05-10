John Jamack

My beloved husband, John A Jamack, passed peacefully Thursday, April 2, 2020 at The Villas in Green Valley, AZ. He was a sweet, loving, energetic, funny, heartwarming person who loved boating, photography and Ebay. He was known as "The Satellite Man" in Tucson for a number of years. He is lovingly remembered by his son, John A. Jamack III and family in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA and his daughter, Jackie Templin and family in Trabuco Canyon, CA. We are deeply saddened by his departure from this world - May you sail forever on the ship of your dreams.

