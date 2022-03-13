JASKOSKI, John Howard
John Jaskoski passed away peacefully February 11, 2022 at his apartment in Anchorage, Alaska.
Born August 29, 1951, in St Mary's Hospital, John was the fifth child and oldest son of James and Irene Jaskoski. Two younger brothers were born in the following 5 years.
John was always open to adventure. When he was 5 years old the family rented a vacation home and John decided to explore the new neighborhood; after a few hours he was brought home by police. He always enjoyed reminiscing about this classic childhood adventure.
While at St Ambrose grade school John initiated his first business venture, raising earthworms--a learning experience, as Tucson was not a suitable climate. Following graduation from Salpointe High School in 1969, John set out hitchhiking, eventually reaching Kodiak, Alaska. After a year working in Alaska fisheries he spent a summer hitchhiking through Europe, then returned to the U.S. and completed an academic term at Stanford University.
In the 1970's, John returned to Kodiak, where he met and married Navah Levy, and where their children, David Raven and Maiah, were born. Through the early 1980s the family lived on Kodiak, alternating between the home that John built in Monashka Bay, and Cape Ugat where he operated his thriving salmon fishing business.
The following years brought severe challenges: persistent health troubles, the Exxon Valdez oil spill, family conflicts, and the death of his son, David. Eventually, John established residence in Anchorage. He completed an AA degree at the University of Alaska/Anchorage, found support with a local Seventh Day Adventist church, and advocated for community and environmental groups--notably, lobbying the U.S. Commerce Department's North Pacific Fishery Management Council to encourage no-fuel fisheries.John is survived by his daughter, Maiah Jaskoski, son-in-law John Kaltenstein, and grandsons Samuel and Jacob, as well as sisters Helen, Elizabeth, and Margaret, and brother Philip. Donations in memory of John Jaskoski may be made to Friends of the Earth, 2150 Allston Way Ste 360, Berkeley, CA 94704.