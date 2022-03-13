JASKOSKI, John Howard

John Jaskoski passed away peacefully February 11, 2022 at his apartment in Anchorage, Alaska.

Born August 29, 1951, in St Mary's Hospital, John was the fifth child and oldest son of James and Irene Jaskoski. Two younger brothers were born in the following 5 years.

John was always open to adventure. When he was 5 years old the family rented a vacation home and John decided to explore the new neighborhood; after a few hours he was brought home by police. He always enjoyed reminiscing about this classic childhood adventure.

While at St Ambrose grade school John initiated his first business venture, raising earthworms--a learning experience, as Tucson was not a suitable climate. Following graduation from Salpointe High School in 1969, John set out hitchhiking, eventually reaching Kodiak, Alaska. After a year working in Alaska fisheries he spent a summer hitchhiking through Europe, then returned to the U.S. and completed an academic term at Stanford University.