John Johnson

John Mercer Johnson Jr., engineer and aviator, passed away peacefully on 19 April 2022 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Mercer and Margaret Blank Johnson and his son, John Mercer Johnson III. Mercer is survived by his sister, Kathryn; son, Allen; as well as many nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His passions included a life-long obsession with all things automotive, and could often be found tinkering with a vehicle or taking his Ranchero to car shows. Mercer enjoyed spending time in the White Mountains living and building his cabin, and was an avid Arizona Wildcat Basketball fan. Services will be held at Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery on 13 May at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by Marana Mortuary.