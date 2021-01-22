John Jollie

JOLLIE, John Amos
of Tucson, AZ, passed away on January 10, 2021, with his family at his side. John was born on June 26, 1940 in Belcourt, North Dakota. John's greatest passion was to work with tribal governments as they pursued economic opportunities for their people. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; siblings, Edward, James, Robert (Karen), Karen (Ray) Patnode, Colleen and Tara; daughters, Patricia, Pamela (Jon) Herring, Joan and Jessica (Jackson Menner); grandchildren, Kristen (Dez) Turgeon, Carolyn Herring and Sarah Herring and two great-grandchildren, Rose and Jonathan Turgeon. A service to celebrate his life will be postponed due to COVID-19, donations can be made in his name to Friends of Aphasia, a Tucson Non-Profit. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.