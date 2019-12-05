KINCADE, Lt. Col. John Matkins
(Matt)
slipped the surly bonds of earth for the final time on November 21, 2019 at the age of 47 when he lost his life in a training accident at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma. He was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend and his absence is profoundly felt by all who knew and loved him.Matt is survived by his wife, Gina and his two sons, Brandon and Kyle. He is also survived by his parents, Gamble and Linda Dick; his brother, Brian Kincade (Jessica Nunn); his in-laws, Don and Ronda Williams; his sisters-in-law, Kelli (Cary) Hilliard and Tara (Jason) Pinney; his nephews and nieces, Gavin, Ella, Auburn, Carson, Hannah, Addison, Eden and William, all of Edmond, Oklahoma; his uncles, Barclay (Susan) Dick of Tucson, Arizona and Dr. John (Emily) Matkins of Asheboro, North Carolina; and a host of cousins, other relations, friends, students, and squadronmates.Arrangements by CRAWFORD FAMILY FUNERAL CENTERS.