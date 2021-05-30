John Lazarus

68, succumbed at home, surrounded by family, after a hard-fought battle with cancer on May 24, 2021. He was born in Manhattan, NY, and was known for seeking out places to bodysurf or sail, but nonetheless fell in love with the desert. A jack of all trades, he didn't let his J.D. and LL.M. stop him from doing what he loved — playing country music, building and maintaining houses, sharing his passion for culture, cooking and keeping everyone around him well fed. He is survived by his life partner, Susan and his children, Katrina, Levi, Hilary and John Boy, as well as grandchildren, and a family of musicians and dear friends. Memorial donations can be sent in his name to PBS at azpm.org. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.