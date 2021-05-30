 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Lazarus

John Lazarus

  • Updated

LAZARUS, John Kiva

68, succumbed at home, surrounded by family, after a hard-fought battle with cancer on May 24, 2021. He was born in Manhattan, NY, and was known for seeking out places to bodysurf or sail, but nonetheless fell in love with the desert. A jack of all trades, he didn't let his J.D. and LL.M. stop him from doing what he loved — playing country music, building and maintaining houses, sharing his passion for culture, cooking and keeping everyone around him well fed. He is survived by his life partner, Susan and his children, Katrina, Levi, Hilary and John Boy, as well as grandchildren, and a family of musicians and dear friends. Memorial donations can be sent in his name to PBS at azpm.org. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Eating once a day could be harmful

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News