John Lindberg

LINDBERG, John Edmund
(AKA Wonderdad) died peacefully on April 28, 2021, surrounded by his family. Born on January 11, 1926 in Madison, Wisconsin, John grew up in Cloquet, MN. Following service during WWII in the Army Air Corps, he attended the University of Notre Dame, earning a degree in Commerce in 1950 and a law degree in 1951. His legal career spanned over 40 years, serving as clerk to US District Judge James Walsh, subsequently becoming Assistant US Attorney, followed by partnership in the law firms of Price, Tinney, Lindberg, & Gianas; Bilby, Shoenhair, Warnock & Dolph, and Snell & Wilmer, then Judge Pro-Tempore for the Pima County Superior Court.
Dad's life's work was his family. He married Jean (Bryant) Lindberg in 1950, and together they raised 11 children. He instilled in them a strong sense of family, faith, service, and humor. Family trips were always "adventures" and the source of some of the best family stories. He was very active in the Church, particularly at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Tucson, where he and Jean made lasting friendships with other member families in the Christian Family Movement (CFM). His life of service included volunteering well into his nineties for Mobile Meals, St. Vincent de Paul Society, and Sts. Peter & Paul.
A lifelong sports fan and athlete, he played a variety of sports throughout his life. He played golf and tennis regularly and skied until he was 93. He was an enthusiastic supporter of Notre Dame and University of Arizona sports and could play the Notre Dame Victory March on any instrument, once, even bagpipes!
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean; son, Hon. Thomas B. Lindberg, and grandson, Daniel Penrod. He is survived by his brother, Arthur; children, John (Helen), Mary (John) Penrod, Robert (Jill), Ann (Duncan) Carrick, David (Tammy), Jean (Dave) Ouellette, Joan (Dick) Gladson, Laura, Patricia, Julia; daughter-in-law, Donna; 22 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and countless friends and admirers. He will be greatly missed by us all. On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, a rosary (9:30 a.m.) and Funeral Service (10:00 a.m.) are scheduled at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1946 E. Lee St. Interment will be at Holy Hope Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.