John Lindberg

LINDBERG, John Edmund

(AKA Wonderdad) died peacefully on April 28, 2021, surrounded by his family. Born on January 11, 1926 in Madison, Wisconsin, John grew up in Cloquet, MN. Following service during WWII in the Army Air Corps, he attended the University of Notre Dame, earning a degree in Commerce in 1950 and a law degree in 1951. His legal career spanned over 40 years, serving as clerk to US District Judge James Walsh, subsequently becoming Assistant US Attorney, followed by partnership in the law firms of Price, Tinney, Lindberg, & Gianas; Bilby, Shoenhair, Warnock & Dolph, and Snell & Wilmer, then Judge Pro-Tempore for the Pima County Superior Court.

Dad's life's work was his family. He married Jean (Bryant) Lindberg in 1950, and together they raised 11 children. He instilled in them a strong sense of family, faith, service, and humor. Family trips were always "adventures" and the source of some of the best family stories. He was very active in the Church, particularly at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Tucson, where he and Jean made lasting friendships with other member families in the Christian Family Movement (CFM). His life of service included volunteering well into his nineties for Mobile Meals, St. Vincent de Paul Society, and Sts. Peter & Paul.