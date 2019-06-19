LISK, John Denison
75, of Tucson passed on May 27, 2019. He was born January 28, 1944 in Tucson, Arizona to Anson Lisk Jr. and Katherine Grafton George. He attended Tucson High, El Paso CC and the University of Arizona. He served in the USAF and Vietnam. John spent his career of 26 years at Raytheon Missile Systems. He is survived by his wife, brother, three children, two stepsons, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A Celebration of Life is being held in his honor at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019 at The Z-Mansion. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.