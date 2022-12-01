John Magoffin

John O. Magoffin, Jr. was born on Aug. 11, 1953, in Tucson, AZ and passed away on Oct. 27, 2022. He grew up on a cattle ranch in southeast Arizona. John loved airplanes and by the age of 6 he knew he wanted to be a pilot. He followed this passion throughout most of his life. He was the Salutatorian of his graduating class from Douglas High School in 1973. John attended the United States Air Force Academy. He later went through the Flight program and Airframe and Powerplant programs at Cochise College in Douglas earning commercial pilot and flight instructor's licenses. He was a flight instructor, flew a slurry plane and towed gliders. In 1978, John and longtime friend, Buzzy Hale, flew his Piper Cub to Alaska to become bush pilots. During the 12 years living in Alaska, they were business partners and owned two C-46 cargo planes. They hauled fuel into remote Alaskan villages and back hauled salmon to Anchorage. When John and his wife, Lori, decided to start a family, they returned to Arizona where he was hired by America West Airlines as a First Officer. After several years, he worked his way up to Captain. Over his 29½ year airline career, John flew for American West Airlines, US Airways and American Airlines. He flew to Alaska, to most of the lower 48 states, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America. In his spare time, John also flew the WWII era B-17 for the Commemorative Air Force. He also restored several vintage planes including a Pilgrim, a Lockheed Electra, a 1927 Lockheed Vega and a DC-7 that was the first one Delta Airlines owned. Once completed, he and his crew delivered it to Atlanta for Delta Airlines. John loved adventure, could tell an engaging story and was an excellent writer. He is survived by his wife, Lori, daughter Caitlin (Andy) granddaughter Cora and daughter Claire (Nolan). Sisters Meg (David) Gilmore and Molly (Walter) Hunt and brother Matt (Anna) Magoffin. Sisters and brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving parents John and Mary Magoffin. A memorial followed by a buffet will be held to remember John on Dec. 10th at 2 p.m. at the Pima Air and Space Museum Flight Central Venue in Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to lighthawk.org.