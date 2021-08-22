John Manherz

MANHERZ, John E.

aka: John E. Mann

4/17/1944 - 8/13/2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of John on August 13, 2021, after a long hard-fought battle with COVID.

He is survived by the love of his life, fiancée Darlene Miller; daughters, Tracy Thompson and Tammy (Greg) Bliss; sister, Sherry (Rich) Hagenah; brother, Dennis (Cathy) Manherz. Predeceased by sister, Georgeann (Ed) Wendler. Also survived by five grandkids, nine great- grandkids, many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.