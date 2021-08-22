John Manherz

MANHERZ, John E.
aka: John E. Mann
4/17/1944 - 8/13/2021
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of John on August 13, 2021, after a long hard-fought battle with COVID.
He is survived by the love of his life, fiancée Darlene Miller; daughters, Tracy Thompson and Tammy (Greg) Bliss; sister, Sherry (Rich) Hagenah; brother, Dennis (Cathy) Manherz. Predeceased by sister, Georgeann (Ed) Wendler. Also survived by five grandkids, nine great- grandkids, many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.