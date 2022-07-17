John McKee

John Arthur McKee, 88, of Tucson, AZ went to his heavenly home July 5, 2022 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer, and showed us how you can deal with such a devastating disease with grace and faith. John was born on January 20, 1934, in Evansville, IN, to Myron and Norris McKee, the middle child of 7 siblings. John is predeceased by his parents, Myron and Norris McKee, and his brother, Dick McKee. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Debbie, two daughters Terry McKee-Moga (Cornel) and Becky Ritson (David), three sisters, Jane DuBovy, Marilyn Wilson and Sue Komp, and two brothers, David McKee (Pat) and Steve McKee (Maxine). John was passionate about his love for our Heavenly Father, country, family and friends. He published 17 books: twelve books of Christian Poetry, two children's books, his family history and memoirs and his final book honoring his seven great-great uncles who fought with the Indiana and Illinois volunteers against the confederacy during the Civil War. Proud patriot and US Navy Veteran, John served in the Navy Patrol Squadron, VP 56, from 1953 until honorably discharged in August 1956. In August 1957, John began a long and fruitful 30-year career with IBM starting as a Customer Engineer in Columbus, Ohio, retiring as a Field Engineering Manager in Tucson, Arizona in 1987. John loved family reunions and always enjoyed vacations back to Evansville and Newburgh, Indiana to reconnect to his roots and to spend time with all of his beloved nieces and nephews. As a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church since 1997, John served as a Deacon and an Elder and assisted with several Alpha Courses, which helped many people explore their questions about life, faith, and God. Last, but certainly not least, John loved people. When you met John, you felt as though you had known him all your life. He never failed to give you one of his famous hugs, a smile, and always a kind word. He had a wonderful sense of humor and made those around him laugh with a good joke that he had a knack for telling. While John's passing has left a hole in many hearts, his spirit, faith and many wonderful memories we shared with him will be cherished forever. A memorial service will be held at the Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, Arizona on Saturday, August 6th, 2022, at 2:00 pm, with a reception to follow. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to The Gospel Rescue Mission in Tucson, AZ, in John's name. Arrangements by Desert Rose Heather.